    Jamie Raskin delivers nightmare blow to Republicans over sham impeachment

Brian Tyler Cohen

Jamie Raskin delivers nightmare blow to Republicans over sham impeachment

05:18

House Republicans voted to formally authorize their impeachment inquiry to President Joe Biden this week.. Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin ripped his GOP colleagues for not even being able to answer a very basic question - what specific crime do they think Biden committed? MSNBC’s Brian Tyler Cohen explains how not only can the GOP not answer that question, they’re all but admitting that the impeachment push is all about boosting Donald Trump in 2024.Dec. 15, 2023

