Rep. Katie Porter says the State Dept. is sitting on memos of human rights violations by Israel
April 29, 202407:51
Ayman Mohyeldin

Rep. Katie Porter says the State Dept. is sitting on memos of human rights violations by Israel

07:51

The U.S. is still considering providing aid to an Israeli military unit after determining it was credibly implicated in gross human rights violations against Palestinians prior to October 7th. Rep. Katie Porter, who received a rare individual briefing from the State Department, says she has major questions about why this is happening. "The law is clear here. What is not clear is what has happened at the State Department and who, if anyone, besides Secretary Blinken may be implicated in this decision."April 29, 2024

