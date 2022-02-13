Putin and Biden’s history playing into the Ukraine crisis

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone today on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A senior administration official characterized the call as "professional" but resulting in "no fundamental change." The two leaders have a lot of history. More than 20 years ago President Biden said openly "I don't trust Putin." MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at The New School and great granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev, about what their history means for the future of negotiations.Feb. 13, 2022

