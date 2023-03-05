GOP schism on full display at CPAC

The House Oversight Committee is gearing up for what critics are calling "Benghazi 2.0" -- a rash of investigations into far-right conspiracies designed to serve as red meat for the GOP base. The committee chairman, James Comer, was presented as a moderate “bipartisan backslapper” by some top Republicans. His behavior in recent months, however, proves just the opposite. Rep. Greg Cesar joined MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin to discuss how quickly these upcoming investigations could devolve into chaos.March 5, 2023