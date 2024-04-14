IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Families remain focused on freeing remaining 133 hostages
April 14, 202407:55
  • Now Playing

    Families remain focused on freeing remaining 133 hostages

    07:55
  • UP NEXT

    Congressional leaders want to help Israel, Sen. Schumer says after Biden call

    02:15

  • Israel will respond to Iran attacks, Israeli official says

    03:22

  • Biden, G7 leaders unanimously condemn Iranian attack

    02:21

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Israel should not retaliate against Iran

    13:21

  • Israeli 7-year-old wounded during Iranian aerial attack

    05:28

  • Advice over aggression: Tim Kaine ‘slightly optimistic’ that Israel will heed Biden’s warning

    13:24

  • Top House Foreign Affairs Committee member reveals the only bill that can support Israel

    08:34

  • Biden warns against Israeli retaliation in wake of Iran aerial attack

    02:33

  • Biden to discuss response to Iranian attack with G7 leaders

    02:16

  • Israel foils Iranian aerial attack

    05:54

  • Biden to convene G7 leaders to coordinate ‘diplomatic response’ after Iran attack

    04:16

  • Israel requests U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss Iran attack

    08:49

  • Iran claims retaliatory attack on Israel has ‘concluded’

    05:54

  • IDF: A 'vast majority' of Iranian missiles and drones intercepted

    00:56

  • Will Iran's drone strike on Israel end shadow wars between the countries?

    05:12

  • Rockets and flares explode across sky in Jerusalem

    08:39

  • Sirens heard in several parts of Israel amid Iranian drone strike

    10:20

  • Israeli air defense systems could protect against missiles, but amount launched will matter

    04:42

  • Iran attack expected to include ballistic missiles targeting Israeli government sites

    06:23

Ayman Mohyeldin

Families remain focused on freeing remaining 133 hostages

07:55

MSNBC's Anna Schecter discusses the families of remaining hostages in Gaza and details how Iran's attack on Israel changes the dynamics of getting loved ones home.April 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Families remain focused on freeing remaining 133 hostages

    07:55
  • UP NEXT

    Congressional leaders want to help Israel, Sen. Schumer says after Biden call

    02:15

  • Israel will respond to Iran attacks, Israeli official says

    03:22

  • Biden, G7 leaders unanimously condemn Iranian attack

    02:21

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Israel should not retaliate against Iran

    13:21

  • Israeli 7-year-old wounded during Iranian aerial attack

    05:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All