Comedian Mo Amer Mixes Dramedy and Olive Oil in New Hit Netflix Show

You may not be familiar with comedian Mo Amer, but you’ll likely be a big fan very soon. Amer currently stars in a new semi-autobiographical dramedy on Netflix that depicts the highs and lows of the Palestinian immigrant experience in America. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks with Amer about his life, his series, and whether or not chocolate hummus is indeed a “war crime.” Aug. 29, 2022