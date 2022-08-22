America’s schools are in crisis-mode with a massive teacher shortage

America’s schools are facing a shortage of 300,000 teachers and staff nationwide, according to the country's largest teachers union. And now school districts are turning to once-unthinkable solutions to alleviate the pressure like reducing school weeks to 4 days and allowing college students to educate kids. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with the Executive Director of The School Superintendents Association Dan Domenech about this huge problem.Aug. 22, 2022