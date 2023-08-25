Vladimir Putin is ‘running a massive mafia state’ where it is ‘often, if not always, about money’

The Kremlin is denying any involvement with the mysterious crash that is believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, who led a mutiny amid tensions with the Kremlin over control of Wagner's private military contracting business. Dmitri Alperovitch joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest developments. "So after he staged this mutiny against the defense ministry and confronted Putin in June, he not only didn't go away into the sunset, but he kept trying to keep his business, and that was a step too far,” Alperovitch tells Andrea. “The one critical thing to understand about Putin is that he's not really running a country. He's running a massive mafia state. And it's often, if not always, about money.”Aug. 25, 2023