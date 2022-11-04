IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters seeing ‘record early voting’: ‘We’re confident that those are Democrats’

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Tom Barrack found not guilty of lying to FBI and foreign lobbying

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    03:46

  • Bob Woodward on the one time Trump said ‘I don’t want to comment’ in 600-question interview

    05:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: McCarthy should push for ‘lowering of the tone and tenor of anger’ within GOP

    06:23

  • Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:06

  • U.N. Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield: North Korea is ‘breaking multiple Security Council resolutions’

    08:34

  • Justice Department rests case in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

    01:45

  • Half of Rep. Harder's district is diabetic or pre-diabetic. Insulin cap will be a 'game changer'

    04:15

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘We will not stop until there is accountability’ for Russia’s inhumanity

    09:53

  • Steven Lee Myers: Social media platforms ‘can’t keep up’ with ‘swirl’ of election disinformation

    04:26

  • Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’

    09:07

  • High Arab-Israeli voter turnout in Israel could ‘dilute’ Netanyahu’s power in Israel

    02:37

  • Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover ‘life-saving’ screening

    06:26

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Supreme Court ‘could end affirmative action as we know it’

    04:05

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions

    04:00

  • Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

    03:20

  • Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

    08:48

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Tom Barrack found not guilty of lying to FBI and foreign lobbying

01:04

Former Trump inaugural committee chairman Tom Barrack has been found not guilty of charges that he had acted as an unregistered foreign agent and lied to the FBI. MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner reports.Nov. 4, 2022

  • DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters seeing ‘record early voting’: ‘We’re confident that those are Democrats’

    04:08
  • Now Playing

    Tom Barrack found not guilty of lying to FBI and foreign lobbying

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Stewart Rhodes testifies in Oath Keepers Jan. 6 trial

    03:46

  • Bob Woodward on the one time Trump said ‘I don’t want to comment’ in 600-question interview

    05:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: McCarthy should push for ‘lowering of the tone and tenor of anger’ within GOP

    06:23

  • Kash Patel granted immunity to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All