Tim Miller: Republicans 'were saying the right things' after Jan 6, but now defense is ‘even worse’

Robert Gibbs, Tim Miller, and Wall Street Journal White House Reporter Sabrina Siddiqi join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing, and Ana Cabrera to discuss former President Donald Trump’s GOP opponent’s strategies as Trump sees success in polls even despite his growing legal troubles with his third indictment. “I expected horrible behavior from the national Republicans coming to his defense and giving him air cover on this but they've been even worse than I anticipated,” says Miller. “People that were saying the right things after January 6 about how we need to move on from Trump are now over on Fox, you know, defending him, even the quasi, supposedly, more old guard Republicans like Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton are all defending him.”Aug. 3, 2023