Tim Heaphy: Jan. 6 committee's work was ‘foundation’ for Special Counsel10:58
Fmr. Rep. Fred Upton: GOP needs to ‘decide that the Constitution’ plays ‘larger role than politics’07:33
Ari Melber: Mark Meadows is ‘a key figure’’ in Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 legal case06:31
Tim Miller: Republicans 'were saying the right things' after Jan 6, but now defense is ‘even worse’05:07
Asa Hutchinson: ‘I hope’ GOP understands ‘Trump misled them from day one’06:55
Michael Beschloss: Without seeing and hearing trial, Trump’s allies ‘will disseminate lie after lie’04:00
Mike Pence could be ‘a very strong witness’ since ‘he is not known as a Trump hater’16:26
Trump could say that Jack Smith made ‘key witnesses’ ‘unavailable’ to him by naming co-conspirators04:03
Michigan AG: Trump ‘went to the lowest levels of government’ to reverse 2020 election results07:52
If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected03:50
Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’05:35
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won07:16
Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death02:19
Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race07:12
Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid05:51
White House concerned by low enthusiasm for Biden re-elect and scrutiny over son’s business dealings05:05
Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?03:28
Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’07:51
Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment06:00
Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’06:00
