Stavridis: ‘Strikes against Iranian sovereign soil’ necessary if Iran does not ‘cease and desist’

The Biden White House its targets for retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militias who killed three American soldiers with a drone attack in Jordan. Admiral James Stavridis joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss U.S. military strategy in the Middle East. On U.S. retaliation, Stavridis says, “What's important here is that this is going to be a campaign, not a one off, not a simple one time precision guided strike against a particular target,” Stavridis says. “If Iran does not listen to the rules, do not immediately cease and desist, then I for one would advocate for strikes against Iranian sovereign soil.” Feb. 1, 2024