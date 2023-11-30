Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

Senate Democrats have presented a funding plan that includes border policy provisions in addition to aid for Ukraine, but some Republicans say the package “falls short.” Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss where the deal stands, the stakes of aid for Ukraine and a possible bipartisan path forward. “This shouldn't be a difficult question for us, not just for the sake of the Ukrainians, but for the sake of democracy for the sake of NATO,” Bennet says of providing aid to Ukraine, adding, "we cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine. So whether we get to a deal or not on the border, we have to find a bipartisan way through on Ukraine.”Nov. 30, 2023