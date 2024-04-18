IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Turner: 'The bully caucus believes' they can 'threaten the Speaker and that needs to stop'
April 18, 2024
    Rep. Turner: ‘The bully caucus believes’ they can ‘threaten the Speaker and that needs to stop’

    08:33
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Turner: ‘The bully caucus believes’ they can ‘threaten the Speaker and that needs to stop’

08:33

With Speaker Mike Johnson setting up votes for crucial national security aid bills this weekend, the resistance is growing within his own party. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) to discuss the path to passing foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. April 18, 2024

    Rep. Turner: ‘The bully caucus believes’ they can ‘threaten the Speaker and that needs to stop’

    08:33
