Rep. Speier: Abortion rights bill 'is a major step for women across the country'

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-CA) joins Andrea Mitchell minutes after House Democrats passed a bill to codify Roe v. Wade into law. "This is a major step for women across the country," says Rep. Speier, who presided over the floor debate. "25% of the women in this country have had an abortion. It is a medical process. It's a medical procedure. The American medical association says it is part of providing health to women. And I think that we're going to see an uprising like we've never seen before if we do not codify this law that has been passed in the House now."Sept. 24, 2021