Rep. Landsman: Matt Gaetz is a ‘conflict entrepreneur’ when ‘the vast majority of us want to govern’

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to explain his alleged deal with House Democrats to pass a continuing resolution and avoid a shutdown. Representatives Greg Landsman (D-OH) and Brendan Boyle (D-PA) join Andrea Mitchell to react to Gaetz’s remarks. “He's a conflict entrepreneur. That's what he does. It's chaos and conflict so that he can be on TV when the vast majority of us want to govern,” Landsman says. Boyle adds, “I think it's worth taking a step back and recognizing this is actually not just Matt Gaetz. There are about 20 or so very hardline, firebrand, self-described ‘MAGA conservatives’ who really have caused a great deal of dysfunction and have turned the House of Representatives under Republican rule into a circus. And Kevin McCarthy has done nothing but enable them.”Oct. 2, 2023