Rep. Kinzinger: ‘If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Hallie Jackson during special election coverage to weigh in on how the January 6 Committee hearings may have impacted voters’ choices on Election Day. “It may not be the thing that people voted on, but I think it was cumulative. So whether it was abortion, whether it was January 6, whether it was Paul Pelosi, these things add up to an uncomfortable feeling for people,” Kinzinger explains. He adds, “if you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place.” Nov. 9, 2022