  • McCarthy announces bid for House speaker

  • Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden

    Rep. Kinzinger: ‘If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place’

    Walker and Warnock Headed to Runoff in Georgia Senate Race

  • Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos

  • NBC News projects Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson wins re-election

  • Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers 

  • Joe: You can't overstate how historic last night's win was

  • Democracy, constitutional rights mattered more than pocketbook issues

  • Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor

  • Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the battle for the Senate

  • Dobbs, deniers and Donald lift Democrats in midterms

  • Michigan Gov. Whitmer celebrates re-election

  • Kemp mocks his ‘political death’ in victory speech

  • Fetterman celebrates Pennsylvania Senate win

  • ‘Tenacious, focused, unstoppable’: Fetterman praised for performance after stroke

  • Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes

  • Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki

  • 'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Kinzinger: ‘If you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur, and Hallie Jackson during special election coverage to weigh in on how the January 6 Committee hearings may have impacted voters’ choices on Election Day. “It may not be the thing that people voted on, but I think it was cumulative. So whether it was abortion, whether it was January 6, whether it was Paul Pelosi, these things add up to an uncomfortable feeling for people,” Kinzinger explains. He adds, “if you're Kevin McCarthy right now, you're in a really bad place.” Nov. 9, 2022

