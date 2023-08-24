IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’

Fulton County officials are bracing for the historic surrender and arrest of Former President Donald Trump at the Fulton County jail for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. His surrender comes the day after the first GOP debate, where Trump took center stage, even though he was not present. Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “I think he absolutely needs to tell all Americans to stand down and allow the judicial system to take its course. We trust judges, we trust juries, we trust appellate courts. This isn't over until it's over,” Buck said, “I think that sending a very clear message, and also having a surrogate send a very clear message, that violence will not be tolerated, is appropriate.”Aug. 24, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

