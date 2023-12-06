IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

    11:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

    07:15

  • Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

    05:38

  • Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’

    03:02

  • College presidents testify before Congress on rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses

    02:54

  • Rep. Turner: ‘The possibility of terrorist attacks now’ is ‘the highest’ it has been ‘in a decade’

    07:55

  • Pinkas: ‘civilian casualty rate is going to go up’ in Gaza ‘even if’ IDF warns Palestinians to flee

    04:32

  • Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

    04:35

  • John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

    04:01

  • Pete Williams: Sandra Day O’Connor was the ‘glue that held everybody together’ on Supreme Court

    08:50

  • Rep. Lawler: George Santos ‘was unfit to serve’ and the ‘damning’ ethics report led to expulsion

    02:12

  • Maya Roman recounts reuniting with cousin Yarden after her release: It was ‘a moment of total joy’

    04:16

  • Haass: History will remember Henry Kissinger ‘as the greatest scholar practitioner of the age’

    05:03

  • Sen. Bennet: ‘For the sake of democracy’ U.S. congress ‘cannot fail when it comes to Ukraine’

    05:54

  • Fmr. Amb. Mark Regev: Truce extension ‘up in the air,’ Israel awaits release of ‘another 8 hostages’

    06:50

  • Sen. Durbin: Gaza hospitals should be ‘protected’ from the conflict and run by a neutral party

    06:37

  • Greenblatt: ‘Our pluralism has always been our strength,’ and we can’t let ‘extremists’ divide us

    06:18

  • Marc Polymeropoulos: Regardless of who holds remaining hostages, ‘Hamas is responsible for this’

    03:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

03:40

House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing new scrutiny for his new comments on Tuesday, saying he wants to protect the people who entered the capitol on January 6th, from the Department of Justice. Top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) joins Andrea to weigh in on Speaker Johnson’s comments and the funding fight taking place in the House. “Imagine Andrea, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the institution that was brutally and violently attacked. I was there. I saw it. Is saying, ‘we don't want the people who did that to be charged.’ I mean, words fail me,” Rep. Himes tells Andrea. “What is the message that is sent to other people who a year from now or whenever, you know, decide that they want to break windows, attack police officers, and call for the hanging of the sitting Vice President? The Speaker of the House just said you gotta ‘get out of jail free pass’ because we won't let you be prosecuted again. Words fail me.”Dec. 6, 2023

  • Phil Rucker: Trump ‘plans to to exercise his power to the fullest from day one’ to punish ‘enemies’

    11:03

  • Rep. Spanberger: Tuberville sent a ‘clear message’ that one person can disrupt military readiness

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

    03:40
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: There wasn’t the ‘infrastructure’ to shield Trump from ‘crackpot lawyers’

    07:15

  • Sexual abuse committed by Hamas are ‘among the most egregious acts that can occur in wartime’

    05:38

  • Rep Moskowitz: ‘Democracy is failing,’ enemies will see that ‘congress is irrevocably broken’

    03:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All