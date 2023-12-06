Rep. Himes on Speaker Johnson protecting Jan 6 rioters from DOJ: ‘Words fail me’

House Speaker Mike Johnson is facing new scrutiny for his new comments on Tuesday, saying he wants to protect the people who entered the capitol on January 6th, from the Department of Justice. Top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) joins Andrea to weigh in on Speaker Johnson’s comments and the funding fight taking place in the House. “Imagine Andrea, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the institution that was brutally and violently attacked. I was there. I saw it. Is saying, ‘we don't want the people who did that to be charged.’ I mean, words fail me,” Rep. Himes tells Andrea. “What is the message that is sent to other people who a year from now or whenever, you know, decide that they want to break windows, attack police officers, and call for the hanging of the sitting Vice President? The Speaker of the House just said you gotta ‘get out of jail free pass’ because we won't let you be prosecuted again. Words fail me.”Dec. 6, 2023