Rep. Armstrong: McCarthy has support from ‘vast majority’ of House GOP, motion to vacate is ‘silly’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy narrowly averted a shutdown by passing a 45-day continuing resolution with the help of House Democrats before it passed the Senate and was signed by President Biden. However, some within the House GOP caucus are unhappy with the deal, and Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is threatening a motion to vacate the chair. Representative Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), who was a key player in McCarthy’s negotiations, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Gaetz and weigh in on whether McCarthy’s speakership is at stake. “I don't know how you can come back and blame the vast majority of the conference for wanting to see government function,” Armstrong tells Andrea. “And if we're going to do the majority of the majority, then a motion to vacate seems a little silly because Kevin McCarthy has the majority, or has the support of the vast majority of our conference.”Oct. 2, 2023