Morial on equality index of Black Americans: Progress has been made, but ‘parity is still elusive’

A new report published by the National Urban League finds that the equality index of Black Americans is just 75.7 percent. Ana Cabrera is joined by Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, to break down the findings of the report. “Have we made progress since 1964? Obviously, the answer is yes. However, parity is still elusive. And today while we've made progress, that parity still remains, if we continue at the pace we've been going, 180 years away,” Morial says. On President Biden, he adds, “the fact that he made explicit commitments were historic, and I would give the President a powerful mark in terms of working to live up to those commitments, but there's more to be done.”March 1, 2024