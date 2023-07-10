IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Scrutiny’ on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is ‘appropriate’

    07:38

  • Harry Litman: ‘Concrete signs’ the ‘fake electors scheme’ is ‘coming to market’ in Jack Smith probe

    05:41
  • Now Playing

    Michael Beschloss: Biden is an ‘assurance’ to allies that U.S. shares values present in NATO treaty

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: ‘Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime’

    04:32

  • Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. ‘diplomatic efforts'

    06:21

  • Oppenheimer documentary filmmakers preview NBC News Studios movie ‘To End All War’

    07:09

  • Joyce Vance: If Nauta does not cooperate with prosecutors, ‘he will go to prison for years.’

    07:04

  • Michael Waldman criticizes ‘radical’ limit of White House contact with social media firms

    04:03

  • Sources share new details on location where cocaine was found

    04:01

  • Weissmann: Inconceivable that limit on Biden admin contact with social media firms won’t be appealed

    03:25

  • Ben Rhodes: Prisoner exchange is likely the ‘only way’ to free journalist Evan Gershkovich

    08:02

  • Brandon Wolf: ‘Take Ron DeSantis at his word when he says he wants to make America Florida’

    04:47

  • Rep. Jim Clyburn: Biden to tout Infrastructure bill, broadband access during South Carolina visit

    07:17

  • Israeli Embassy spokesperson: Israel had to launch West Bank attack ‘to protect Israeli civilians’

    06:49

  • Prosecutors say Jan. 6 rioter arrested near Obama home is 'serious threat' to the public

    01:58

  • Lab test confirms white substance found at White House was cocaine

    03:37

  • Michael Waldman: Major questions doctrine part of ‘long-term drive’ to ‘curb’ federal agency power

    06:41

  • Michael Mann: Intense wildfires a ‘direct manifestation of the human-caused warming of the planet’

    05:25

  • Fmr. Rep. Carlos Curbelo: Swing voters are ‘not going to be okay’ with DeSantis new anti-LGBTQ ad

    07:40

  • Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

    06:09

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Michael Beschloss: Biden is an ‘assurance’ to allies that U.S. shares values present in NATO treaty

06:10

President Joe Biden began his trip to Europe in London, where he met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III before traveling to Lithuania for the 2023 NATO Summit. Daisy McAndrew and Michael Beschloss join Garrett Haake to discuss. “Joe Biden is an assurance to our allies and others in our own country that there is someone who shares the values that go all the way back to President Truman signing the NATO Treaty, 1949,” says Beschloss.July 10, 2023

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Scrutiny’ on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is ‘appropriate’

    07:38

  • Harry Litman: ‘Concrete signs’ the ‘fake electors scheme’ is ‘coming to market’ in Jack Smith probe

    05:41
  • Now Playing

    Michael Beschloss: Biden is an ‘assurance’ to allies that U.S. shares values present in NATO treaty

    06:10
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: ‘Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime’

    04:32

  • Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. ‘diplomatic efforts'

    06:21

  • Oppenheimer documentary filmmakers preview NBC News Studios movie ‘To End All War’

    07:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All