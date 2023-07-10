Michael Beschloss: Biden is an ‘assurance’ to allies that U.S. shares values present in NATO treaty

President Joe Biden began his trip to Europe in London, where he met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III before traveling to Lithuania for the 2023 NATO Summit. Daisy McAndrew and Michael Beschloss join Garrett Haake to discuss. “Joe Biden is an assurance to our allies and others in our own country that there is someone who shares the values that go all the way back to President Truman signing the NATO Treaty, 1949,” says Beschloss.July 10, 2023