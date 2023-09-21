Melinda French Gates: investing in health systems in impoverished places will bring ‘less conflict’

World leaders are voicing concerns the global south is being left behind, falling short of the goals the U.N. laid out eight years ago to end world poverty and famine and provide clean water and clean energy by 2030. Melinda French Gates joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss key issues, potential solutions and her own mission to improve maternal and infant health. “If we help those governments invest in their health system and their education system, the opportunities for people to live where they are and create economic well being, you won't see them get up and migrate,” French Gates says. “You'll see less conflict because people can live more peacefully, because they have enough to eat.”Sept. 21, 2023