Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: ‘Sub-zero temperatures’ won’t ‘favor the Ukrainians nor the Russians’

Former Deputy Commander of U.S. European Command Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty (Ret.) joins Chris Jansing to discuss the growing challenges facing the Ukrainian resistance as they brace for a cold winter and continued Russian fire. “They’re at sub-zero temperatures now, and I will tell you the weather doesn’t favor the Ukrainians nor the Russians at this point,” says Twitty. “It's gonna take wit, determination, and will to be able to fight under these conditions.”Nov. 25, 2022