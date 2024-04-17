IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jordanian Minister: Escalation in Middle East ‘will help no one’
April 17, 202405:00
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jordanian Minister: Escalation in Middle East ‘will help no one’

05:00

Israel says it will respond to Iran’s retaliatory strikes last weekend but cannot agree on how, as President Biden calls for restraint. Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the escalating regional conflict in the Middle East.April 17, 2024

