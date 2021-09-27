Jon Meacham: Battle of the Sexes match an 'immense cultural pivot point'

Jon Meacham, podcast producer of "It Was Said: Sports," joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the 1973 Battle of the Sexes tennis match in which Billie Jean King beat out Bobby Riggs. "You have this immense cultural pivot point in a way where she wins this match" says Meacham. "In a way it's terrible that she had to kind of prove her medal, but she did and it was an inflection point in many ways as the country recognized that equal access was in fact a vital part of the American experiment." Sept. 27, 2021