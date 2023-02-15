John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign kickoff and to offer his outlook on the 2024 Republican primary. “I don’t think there’s a serious case for her candidacy.” He calls Haley out for flipping her stance on Trump, saying “this inconsistency is something that’s exploitable by Trump on the one hand and by her opponents on the other.”Feb. 15, 2023