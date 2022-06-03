IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Gene Sperling: ‘Labor force participation’ for ages 25-54 ‘now higher than it was for the average of 2019’

05:25

Senior Advisor to President Biden Gene Sperling joins Andrea Mitchell to assess the May jobs report and the status of the American economy amid “unforeseeable economic obstacles” challenging the Biden administration. “This was a good report for the country,” says Sperling. “We're seeing that the labor force participation of prime age workers, those 25 to 54, is now higher than it was for the average of 2019. So I think this is very good news.” June 3, 2022

