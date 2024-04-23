Fmr. U.S. Supreme Court Justice on presidential immunity

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on Donald Trump’s presidential immunity case will have an immediate impact on the future of the January 6th election interference case. This comes while the Court suffers some of its lowest public support, with some now seeing it as partisan and lacking oversight. Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the Court.April 23, 2024

