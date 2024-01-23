Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

New Hampshire primary voters are continuing to cast their ballots across the state, holding the political fate of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in their hands. Andrea Mitchell is joined by former Republican Governor John Kasich and Marc Short, former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, to discuss how New Hampshire voters could shake up the Republican primary. “The [former] President just is fighting a grievance battle and all the issues that were once conservative platforms are anathema to his campaign,” Short says of Trump. “He's only solidified support with each additional indictment or each additional court case that comes against him.”Jan. 23, 2024