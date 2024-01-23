IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

    06:49

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

    07:02

  • Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

    05:36

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

    05:19

  • CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

    05:29

  • Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

    06:35

  • Sen. Cardin: Netanyahu's words on two-state solution will ‘change pretty dramatically' after the war

    05:55

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

    05:49

  • Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

    02:30

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

    06:03

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

    09:22

  • Trump attorney and judge have tense exchange after E. Jean Carroll testimony

    01:54

  • Lemire: ‘Would Trump start to self-destruct,’ commit ‘errors’ after a loss in New Hampshire?

    04:37

  • Gen. Twitty: Houthis are ‘trying to stand up to the superpower America,’ ‘they’re going to continue’

    05:50

  • Weissmann: Trump ‘is playing the victim card,’ but ‘it’s E. Jean Carroll who is the victim here’

    04:18

  • Kasich: Iowa was ‘a tough night’ for Nikki Haley, her ‘momentum’ ‘out of Iowa has been dashed’

    02:31

  • GOP strategist: 'Our party has not left Donald Trump'

    07:35

  • Gov. Sununu: Trump’s Haley attacks show he is ‘scared to death’

    07:47

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

06:46

New Hampshire primary voters are continuing to cast their ballots across the state, holding the political fate of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in their hands. Andrea Mitchell is joined by former Republican Governor John Kasich and Marc Short, former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, to discuss how New Hampshire voters could shake up the Republican primary. “The [former] President just is fighting a grievance battle and all the issues that were once conservative platforms are anathema to his campaign,” Short says of Trump. “He's only solidified support with each additional indictment or each additional court case that comes against him.”Jan. 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

    06:46
  • UP NEXT

    NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

    06:49

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

    04:44

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

    07:02

  • Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

    05:36

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

    05:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All