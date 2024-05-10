Duncan Levin: While DA paralegals are ‘boring,’ they ‘lay down all the pieces’ for Cohen testimony

Multiple paralegals from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office are taking the stand to discuss the phone records and contacts lists that lay out the connections between former President Trump, Allen Weisselberg, and David Pecker in connection to the hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels. Catherine Christian and Duncan Levin join Ana Cabrera to react.May 10, 2024