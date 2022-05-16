IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will 'continue to crank out violent extremists' as long as 'there's no content moderation.'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will ‘continue to crank out violent extremists’ as long as ‘there's no content moderation.’

08:33

Donell Harvin, who led the forensics team for New York City after the Sandy Hook shooting, Erroll Southers, Director of Homegrown Violent Extremism Studies at University of Southern California, and Civil Rights Attorney David Henderson join Yasmin Vossoughian to explain how the internet is playing a role in the rise of violent extremism in America, following reports that the suspect in Buffalo’s mass shooting was radicalized online. “This is a 16-year-old who started seeking out hateful rhetoric memes online and found a home for that, and it really mobilized the violence within a short period of time, two years,” says Harvin. “These chat rooms and hate groups are going to continue to crank out violent extremists as long as they’re able to continue to do so and there's no content moderation.”May 16, 2022

