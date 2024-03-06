Chuck Todd: Trump is ‘more reliant on outside events’ to sell his message than Biden

With former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s exit from the race, the general election is set to be a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump. Chuck Todd joins Andrea, Ana, and Jose to break down the results and discuss what they will mean for the race going forward. “Trump is more reliant on outside events helping his messaging than Biden is,” Chuck says. “Trump is trying to paint this dark picture of the border of migrants. He almost needs, in October, to see something happen in a major city and a migrant was the one who committed the crime.”March 6, 2024