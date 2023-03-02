Amb. Markarova: Russian war crimes are ‘a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on concerns over countries like China, Iran, and Belarus providing aid to Russia as we pass the one year anniversary of the war. “Everyone who believes in U.N. statute, everyone who says that sovereignty and territorial integrity is important for them, cannot help a country that brutally violated sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” says Markarova. Regarding the re-education camps that Russia is using for Ukrainian children, Markarova says, “this is a continuation of what Russia has been doing from February 24. It taken our museums, it taken universities, it taken civilians. It is a genocide against Ukrainian culture and Ukrainian people and what they do to children is, you know, is horrific. This is a war crime.”March 2, 2023

