  • Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine

  • Lynsey Addario: There’s no ‘justification’ for Russian forces ‘bombing a maternity hospital’

  • James Acton: ‘Fukushima' is 'worst case’ for what a Ukrainian nuclear power plant accident ‘could look like’

    Amb. Julianne Smith: ‘Even if we debate the pros & cons’ with Poland over MiGs, ‘this alliance is rock solid’

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Russian oligarchs can ‘move,’ ’store,’ and ‘hide’ a lot of money ‘through crypto’

  • Rep. Elissa Slotkin: U.S. ban on Russian oil, gas imports ‘deeply affecting’ Americans ‘already’

  • Adm. Stavridis: To lose Zelenskyy ‘would be a blow to the heart of Ukrainians’

  • Jane Lytvynenko: Russian government ‘laid the groundwork’ for free press shutdown ‘for years’

  • Tom Donilon: The ‘advice system’ around the ‘increasingly isolated’ Putin has ‘deteriorated’

  • Rep. Gallego: Oil is ‘one of the few lifelines Russia has' to 'pay bills, pay soldiers, buy weapons’

  • Rep. Jimmy Panetta: U.S. ‘leading by example’ putting forward bill to ban Russian energy imports

  • Amb. McFaul: Putin’s fight in Ukraine ‘is just a proxy war for his fight against’ the U.S.

  • Joe Cirincione: Russian attacks on nuclear plants could lead to a ‘major incident of mass destruction’

  • Harris could travel to Poland and Romania next week

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: ‘We need to call on our major oil companies’ to ‘increase production’ amid Russia-Ukraine war

  • Lester Holt discusses exclusive interview with former Attorney General William Barr

  • Putin’s choice: ‘crank up repression’ or ‘get toppled’ by a ‘palace coup,’ says Dmitri Alperovitch

  • Barr claims Trump grew 'very angry' as he disproved election fraud theories

  • Sen. Angus King: Putin is ‘the most dangerous man in the world’

  • Daria Kaleniuk: Soon Ukrainians ‘will have no food, no water, and basically no medical support’

Amb. Julianne Smith: ‘Even if we debate the pros & cons’ with Poland over MiGs, ‘this alliance is rock solid’

U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss pushback from the Pentagon regarding Poland’s decision to send MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. for use in Ukraine. “Obviously, Poland could get the MIGs over to Ukraine directly. They proposed a different path. The United States, the Pentagon specifically, said they thought that particular proposal was untenable,” says Ambassador Smith. “We’re in a situation where all of us feel compelled to help Ukraine in this moment against what Russia is doing,” she adds, “even if we debate the pros and cons of this particular issue over the MiGs.” March 9, 2022

