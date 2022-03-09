Amb. Julianne Smith: ‘Even if we debate the pros & cons’ with Poland over MiGs, ‘this alliance is rock solid’

U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss pushback from the Pentagon regarding Poland’s decision to send MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. for use in Ukraine. “Obviously, Poland could get the MIGs over to Ukraine directly. They proposed a different path. The United States, the Pentagon specifically, said they thought that particular proposal was untenable,” says Ambassador Smith. “We’re in a situation where all of us feel compelled to help Ukraine in this moment against what Russia is doing,” she adds, “even if we debate the pros and cons of this particular issue over the MiGs.” March 9, 2022