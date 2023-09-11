IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

Andrea Mitchell Reports

9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

On September 11th, America remembers and honors the victims and first responders who lost their lives that day, 22 years later. The death toll continues to rise, as the remains of two more victims are identified. Jeh Johnson, former Homeland Security Secretary, and John Feal, an advocate for health benefits for 9/11 responders, join Andrea Mitchell to reflect on what the historic day means after more than two decades . “Today’s not only a day of reflection, today's about giving of yourself. And while John and I have given up ourselves over the last two decades, not just on 9/11, everybody has a chance to reach out and lend a shoulder or open their arms,” Feal tells Andrea. “A hug goes a long way today. Some kind words go a long way today. And today is a day where we should put aside our religions, our politics, just like we did 22 years ago, and just not only be Americans but be human beings towards each other.”Sept. 11, 2023

    9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

