Will House progressives support the bipartisan infrastructure bill?

The Senate is working overtime to finalize a bipartisan infrastructure bill that could define President Biden’s legacy. But House progressives say unless it’s paired with the multi-trillion-dollar reconciliation bill Biden hopes to pass in tandem, it could be dead in the water. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Chair of the House Progressive Caucus, tells Alicia Menendez what needs to happen in the days and weeks to come in order for the bill to gain the support of her and her colleagues. Aug. 1, 2021