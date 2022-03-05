IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
American Voices

Video appears to show Brittney Griner at Moscow airport before being detained

02:53

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia after custom officials say Griner had vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. NBC News' Katie Beck shares details about video released by Russia of Griner at a airport near Moscow.March 5, 2022

Play All