Video appears to show Brittney Griner at Moscow airport before being detained
02:53
Share this -
copied
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia after custom officials say Griner had vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. NBC News' Katie Beck shares details about video released by Russia of Griner at a airport near Moscow.March 5, 2022
Now Playing
Video appears to show Brittney Griner at Moscow airport before being detained
02:53
UP NEXT
Mastercard and Visa suspend operations in Russia
00:37
Sen. Tim Kaine: We need to ‘do everything we can to undercut Vladimir Putin’
04:43
Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary Talks Next Steps in Russian Oil Sanctions
04:35
“Damage Has Been Done”: Fmr. Obama Energy Secretary tackles Putin’s nuclear posturing
04:18
‘Give us a chance to win this war’: Ukrainian Parliament member appeals to NATO