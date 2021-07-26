The truth behind GOP shift in vaccine messaging

Despite first stoking fears instead of sharing facts regarding coronavirus, some Republican leaders changed their tune to encourage Covid vaccinations as red states see surges in cases and hospitalizations among unvaccinated Americans. And as the Delta variant spreads rapidly, it remains to be seen if Republicans can untangle the web of lies politicizing the vaccines. Dahlia Lithwick, senior editor and legal correspondent for Slate and host of the Amicus podcast, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake for the GOP, who she explains “has abandoned truth.”