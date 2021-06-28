Rep. Sara Jacobs: 'If we only do hard infrastructure, we’ll actually perpetuate more inequality in our economy'03:40
Progressive lawmakers are signaling they are wary of blessing a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless they can get a firm commitment to passing a separate bill that includes not just party priorities, but also the funding for childcare, climate, and education programs the president had to cut in order to get moderate republicans on board. California congresswoman Sara Jacobs joins American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss how Progressives plan to prevent their priorities from being pushed aside.