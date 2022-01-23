IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ivanka Trump's chance to stand up for American democracy

Ivanka Trump’s chance to stand up for American democracy

New York’s Attorney General and the January 6 committee want to hear from Ivanka Trump in two separate investigations. MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim O’Brien joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Ivanka’s chance to tell the world the truth about her family’s business and the attack at the U.S. Capitol. Jan. 23, 2022

