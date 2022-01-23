Ivanka Trump’s chance to stand up for American democracy
New York’s Attorney General and the January 6 committee want to hear from Ivanka Trump in two separate investigations. MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim O’Brien joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Ivanka’s chance to tell the world the truth about her family’s business and the attack at the U.S. Capitol. Jan. 23, 2022
Ivanka Trump's chance to stand up for American democracy
