GOP lawmakers ramp up attacks against LGBTQ+ Americans as the U.S. House votes to protect marriage equality

As Republican Senators remains split on codifying same-sex marriage into law, GOP lawmakers in the states are pushing anti-trans and anti-gay rhetoric. Chase Strangio, Deputy Director for Transgender Justice with the ACLU's LGBT & HIV Project joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the attacks against the LGBTQ+ community. July 25, 2022