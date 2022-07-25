GOP lawmakers ramp up attacks against LGBTQ+ Americans as the U.S. House votes to protect marriage equality

Latina writer opens up about her abortion journey in new memoir03:14
New Harvard University study shows some Jan. 6th rioters had revolution, civil war, and secession on their minds01:51
- Now Playing
GOP lawmakers ramp up attacks against LGBTQ+ Americans as the U.S. House votes to protect marriage equality02:48
- UP NEXT
Biden economic advisor details steps being taken to fight inflation05:58
Minnesota Republican suggest abortion rights advocates are playing ‘the rape card’02:34
New memoir 'Illegally Yours' details the fears of living undocumented in America05:08
Texas moms form new group to vote Governor Greg Abbott out of office03:35
Jan. 6 committee lays out breadcrumbs for Justice Department03:08
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump04:03
Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer03:06
The World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency02:02
Republican lawmakers split on same-sex marriage despite overwhelming support among voters03:48
Congresswoman Sara Jacobs shares personal story as Congress fights to protect access to contraception03:23
Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America01:26
Texas Congresswoman on life after Roe: 'There’s just chaos and confusion on the ground'04:29
'Systemic failures, that was an understatement': Texas State Rep. Gutierrez reacts to new Uvalde report04:39
Texas GOP leaders take action on everything but the power grid02:00
Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial set to begin04:28
Jan. 6 expects to get Secret Service texts by Tuesday as the panel prepares for final summer hearing05:32
'The key job of the leader is to make decisions': Police failures plagued Uvalde school shooting03:39
Latina writer opens up about her abortion journey in new memoir03:14
New Harvard University study shows some Jan. 6th rioters had revolution, civil war, and secession on their minds01:51
- Now Playing
GOP lawmakers ramp up attacks against LGBTQ+ Americans as the U.S. House votes to protect marriage equality02:48
- UP NEXT
Biden economic advisor details steps being taken to fight inflation05:58
Minnesota Republican suggest abortion rights advocates are playing ‘the rape card’02:34
New memoir 'Illegally Yours' details the fears of living undocumented in America05:08
Play All