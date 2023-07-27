DrIving Race, Gender and Sex in “Flex” at Lincoln Center Theater

The off Broadway play “Flex” focuses on a group of young women on a high school basketball team as they prepare for the state championship in rural Arkansas and for adulthood. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez spoke with the show’s playwright, Candrice Jones, and the director, Lileana Blain-Cruz, about bringing this play to life and how each one of these young woman faces issues of sexuality, race, and gender in their coming-of-age story.July 27, 2023