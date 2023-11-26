IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    A poet reflects on his journey towards emotional awareness and healing

A poet reflects on his journey towards emotional awareness and healing

There is another, more positive and fulfilling way to deal with the stresses of everyday life and be honest about what we are feeling. Our emotions are not as daunting or overwhelming as we might think. The poet Yung Pueblo sat down with American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss his new book "The Way Forward," and his emotional healing process through meditation.Nov. 26, 2023

    A poet reflects on his journey towards emotional awareness and healing

