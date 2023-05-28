'When LGBTQ people are under attack, everybody loses': Far-right wages war on Pride merch

Target has faced backlash in recent days for pulling some of it's Pride merchandise from stores after instances of customers harassing employees and tipping over displays. The outrage over Pride merchandise has been echoed by some Republican lawmakers, even though Target has been carrying Pride merchandise for at least a decade. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez is joined by Brandon Wolf, Equality Florida Press Secretary, to discuss the ongoing threats to the LGBTQ+ community. May 28, 2023