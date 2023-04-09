'It’s safer than Viagra': OBGYN’s weigh in on Texas judge ruling to suspend FDA approval of widely used abortion pill

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Dr. Kristin Lyerly, an OBGYN in Wisconsin, and Dr. Omari Young, an OBGYN in Michigan, to discuss the implications of the ruling out of Texas that could potentially upend access to medication abortion nationwide. April 9, 2023