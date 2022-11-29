IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Klobuchar: This Supreme Court case could lead to 'extreme outcomes'

    07:15
All In

Klobuchar: This Supreme Court case could lead to ‘extreme outcomes’

07:15

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear arguments for a case that could upend our elections: “This case is the one case that no ones ever heard of that could make history either way,” says Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Nov. 29, 2022

