  • Putin’s history of launching wars

    14:16

  • U.S. hits Ukrainian separatists with sanctions

    11:00

  • Russia violates Ukraine’s sovereignty

    13:28
    How Tucker Carlson became one of Russia’s biggest cheerleaders

    09:25
    ‘We are not afraid of anything:’ Zelenskyy reacts to Russian troops entering Ukraine

    02:58

  • U.S. official on Putin’s ‘peace-keeping’ forces: ‘A euphemism and a lie’

    06:25

  • Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine for 'peace-keeping' mission

    10:42

  • Putin orders troops to Eastern Ukraine

    08:47

  • Putin orders forces into separatist regions of Ukraine for ‘peacekeeping’

    02:42

  • McFaul: It sounded like there’s ‘much more to come’ from Putin

    02:56

  • EU threatens sanctions for new Russian decree a ‘blatant violation of international law’

    02:13

  • White House: Biden to issue executive order on Russia sanctions after Putin recognizes separatist regions

    02:43

  • Biden, Zelenskyy speak as Putin recognizes separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

    02:02

  • Putin signs decree recognizing independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

    02:26

  • Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Ukraine ‘at threat of Stalinist-style, blatant aggression’

    06:38

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Russia is going to use the military invasion to take care of specific individuals’

    06:53

  • Putin reportedly recognizes Ukrainian region as independent state

    00:48

  • Ukrainians united in not wanting to back into Russian orbit, says House member

    04:13

  • Oleksiy Sorokin: 'The Minsk agreements have been dead since the day they were signed'

    03:33

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to Poland: Poland watching Russia-Ukraine tension with concern

    04:33

How Tucker Carlson became one of Russia’s biggest cheerleaders

09:25

“Right now, one of the biggest cheerleaders for Russia is also the host of the number one show on Fox News,” says Alex Wagner on Tucker Carlson. Feb. 22, 2022

