    DeSantis denies wearing height-boosting boots as campaign stumbles

All In

DeSantis denies wearing height-boosting boots as campaign stumbles

The internet has become obsessed with Ron DeSantis’ mystery boots and the theory that they might contain lifts in the heel to make him look taller. Plus, NYT opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie and The Bulwark's Tim Miller join to discuss the state of the 2024 GOP primary. Nov. 2, 2023

