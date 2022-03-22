'Slow-motion disaster': War in Ukraine threatens to cause global food shortage
There's a reason Ukraine is nicknamed "the breadbasket of Europe.” The country produces about 10% of the world's wheat, 14 % of its corn, and half of its sunflower oil. As MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff found in Western Ukraine, all of that is now under threat because of the Russian invasion.March 22, 2022
