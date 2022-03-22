IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Slow-motion disaster': War in Ukraine threatens to cause global food shortage

    Gillibrand on meeting with Ukrainian refugees: ‘I’ve never seen more resilience’

  • ‘The eyes and ears of the world’: The story of the last journalists in Mariupol

  • Former Prime Minister of Australia joins Chris Hayes to discuss China's Russia dilemma

  • Putin speaks at a rally while war wages in Ukraine

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger’s anti-war appeal to Russian people, soldiers—and Putin

  • Chris Hayes: Three possible ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could end

  • Mehdi Hasan and Bush alum Jamil Jaffer debate the no-fly zone question

  • Sen. Kaine: We will break Putin over the rack of his own bloodlust

  • ‘Unprecedented:’ Everything the Biden admin has done so far to help Ukraine

  • 'Important': Amb. Taylor on EU leaders meeting with Zelenskyy in person in Kyiv

  • 'It’s happening again': Hayes on lessons from Russian targeting of Syrian civilians

  • Report: Russian media urged to promote Tucker Carlson ‘as much as possible’

  • Sen. Murphy: Western sanctions against Russia ‘clearly a message’ for China 

  • ‘Hypocritical’: What young people in Russia think about Putin’s invasion

  • Right-wing media amplifies unfounded theory promoted by Russian state media

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Handling of Ukraine under Trump gave Putin 'encouragement’

  • Hayes: Why the idea of ‘mutually assured destruction’ is as relevant as ever

  • Ukrainian cabinet member condemns hospital strike as ‘war crime’

  • Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

'Slow-motion disaster': War in Ukraine threatens to cause global food shortage

There's a reason Ukraine is nicknamed "the breadbasket of Europe.” The country produces about 10% of the world's wheat, 14 % of its corn, and half of its sunflower oil. As MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff found in Western Ukraine, all of that is now under threat because of the Russian invasion.March 22, 2022

Play All