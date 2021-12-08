‘Professional troll’: Hayes on what Devin Nunes quitting Congress says about GOP
09:01
Share this -
copied
“In their hearts, they want to be essentially professional trolls, talking heads, podcasters, content creators,” says Chris Hayes on the modern Republican Party. “They are much more concerned with posting on Twitter and owning the libs than they are with doing the work, crafting legislation or writing amendments.” Dec. 8, 2021
‘Shameless:’ Republicans tout funding that passed with zero GOP votes
02:44
‘Professional troll’: Hayes on what Devin Nunes quitting Congress says about GOP
09:01
Chris Hayes: Get your booster shot right now.
02:52
Ex-D.C. guard official: Michael Flynn’s brother lied to Congress about Jan. 6
06:33
Chris Hayes: David Perdue’s governor bid is about one thing and one thing only
08:47
Schiff: Jeffrey Clark has 'genuine' medical reason for postponing deposition